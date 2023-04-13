Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Decreased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

