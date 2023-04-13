NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.83

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.23. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 208,749 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after acquiring an additional 643,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

