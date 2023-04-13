OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $329,580.05 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

