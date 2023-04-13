One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 100,588.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

