Optimism Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $771.57 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00008074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $771.57 million and $146.71 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

