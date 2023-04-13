Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $125,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.