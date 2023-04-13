O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $880.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,979. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $883.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $834.99 and its 200-day moving average is $814.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

