Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGI remained flat at C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.02944 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.