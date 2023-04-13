Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of TSE OGI remained flat at C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
