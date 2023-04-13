Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 7.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.80. 1,227,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,313,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

