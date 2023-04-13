Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,737,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 283,458 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

OTIS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. 171,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,667. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

