Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 989.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Ameresco worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ameresco by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after buying an additional 192,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,870,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

