Otter Creek Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 444,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,060. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

