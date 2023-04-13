Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.99. 12,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 40,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.