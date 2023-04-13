Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 6.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 116,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 66,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
