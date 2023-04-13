Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

