Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Boosted by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after buying an additional 91,886 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 1,947,596 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

