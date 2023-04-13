Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Palomar Trading Down 1.8 %

Palomar stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Palomar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palomar by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

