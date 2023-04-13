Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.16 and last traded at C$25.69. Approximately 1,384,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 950,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.47.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -25.23%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

