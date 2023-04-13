PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.00 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $670.06 million and $48.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00012081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 381,765,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,290,910 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

