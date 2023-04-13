Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.45

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.52 ($0.06). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 54,100 shares trading hands.

Parity Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.44.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

