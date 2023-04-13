Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Down 8.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 5,350,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,515,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.65.
About Parsley Box Group
Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
