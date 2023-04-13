Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 1.1 %

PSN stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.