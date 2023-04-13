PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 4.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 486,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,752,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

