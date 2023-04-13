PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

