Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading Up 0.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 5,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.25) to GBX 1,040 ($12.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.