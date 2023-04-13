Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading Up 0.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 5,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.25) to GBX 1,040 ($12.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
