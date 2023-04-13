Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $287.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

