Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

