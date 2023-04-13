Peoples Bank OH Purchases 291 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18,738.4% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.40. 409,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

