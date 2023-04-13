Peoples Bank OH Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.49. 955,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

