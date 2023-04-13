Peoples Bank OH Sells 656 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

