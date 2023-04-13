PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

