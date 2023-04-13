Perennial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

