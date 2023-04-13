Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 1,570,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

