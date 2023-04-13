Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $862,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $50.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 487,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

