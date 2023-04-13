Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

