Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,906. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

