Petrofac’s (PFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Price Performance

LON:PFC traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 61.50 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.28. The company has a market capitalization of £321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -256.25, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.20 ($2.00).

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

About Petrofac

In other news, insider David Davies bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,200.47). Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.