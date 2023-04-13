Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $164,302.87 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.