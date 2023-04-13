PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.72 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

PHSC Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.64.

PHSC Company Profile



PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

See Also

