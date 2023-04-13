PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as low as C$6.75. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 54,946 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,074,181.93. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

