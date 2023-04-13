PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 96,247 shares.The stock last traded at $94.85 and had previously closed at $94.72.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 367,709 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 333,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

