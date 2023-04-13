Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Overweight

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,684.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $701,010 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.