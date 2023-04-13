Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.27 million and $150,700.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00133088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00034882 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,071,043 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

