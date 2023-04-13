Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

