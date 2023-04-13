Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$1.98. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 4,985 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,560. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

