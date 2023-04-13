Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 17,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 156,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $859.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

