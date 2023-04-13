Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.