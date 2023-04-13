Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $216.56 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00021370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $7.52 billion and approximately $216.56 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,302,062,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,583,919 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

