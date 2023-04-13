PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.83

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $346,852.86 and approximately $110.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00307684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,486 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

