Powerledger Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.01 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $3.49 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

